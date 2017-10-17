Pilcher obit

Ethel Grace Pilcher, 77, of Grand Ridge, died Sunday, October 15, 2017 at her residence.

Ethel has resided in Grand Ridge all of her life. She began her career as a cosmetologist before becoming a school bus driver for Jackson County School Board. She retired from the Florida State Hospital in 1997. She was a lifetime member of El Bethel Assembly of God Church. Ethel loved to cook, garden, fish and spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Myrtle Stephens Gibson; sister, Meleaze Perkins; great granddaughter, Alaina Jade Gibson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Marvin Pilcher; two daughters, Valerie Goodwin and husband, Bruce and Sheila Mercer and husband, Shane; son, Richard Pilcher and wife, Carolyn; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; sister, Marie Owens and husband, Anon; brother, Andy Gibson and wife, Susan; a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at El Bethel Assembly of God Church with Revs. David Scruggs & Clinton Howell officiating. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.