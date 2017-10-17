Gillis obit

Mrs. Ruth Stafford Gillis, age 87, formerly of Pace, Florida passed away October 15, 2017 in Pensacola, Florida.

She was born November 26, 1929 in Westville, Florida to the late George Washington Stafford and Catherine Benton Stafford.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by three daughters, Barbara Gillis, Marcia Gillis and Elizabeth Smith; one sister, Eula Mae Peacock; one brother, Union Stafford; a grandson, Joel Smith and a granddaughter, Angela Nichols.

Ruth is survived by two sons, Dale Gillis and wife Mary of Milton, FL and David Gillis and wife Donna of Westville, FL; two daughters, Debra Reutzl and husband T.J. of Pensacola, FL and Carolyn Lowery and husband Fred of Molino, FL; one son-in-law, Tommy Smith of Jay, FL; 10 grandchildren, Nickie Jasquith, Bobby Lowery, Allen Lowery, Tommy Gillis, Caleb Gillis, Chris Gillis, Dalton Gillis, Rachael Herrington, Madonna Lee and Jeff Sloan; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Westville Assembly of God Church with Rev. Buddy Pennington officiating. Interment will follow in the Campground Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.