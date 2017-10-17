4-H preparing youth with skills to succeed

Communication, problem solving and decision-making are just three of the skills that Livestock 4-H Club members from Washington County put into practice at last week’s Panhandle Youth Expo Livestock Judging Contest. These youth have been learning to analyze different livestock species and place them according to criteria that will help them perform out in the pasture. Not only do they have to rank the animals, they have to be prepared to defend each placing to a judge by giving oral reasons.

Youth compete on teams and also as individuals to earn awards. The Senior judging team placed 3rd overall with Lillian Sparks earning 5th high individual. Senior team members include: Lillian Sparks, Julie Serpas and Kayla Daimler.

The Intermediate judging team place 1st overall with Landen Pettis earning 1st high individual and Kailey Pettis earning 5th high individual. Intermediate team members include: Landen Pettis, Cy Pettis, Kailey Pettis and Brandi Whitehead.

The Junior judging team place 2nd overall with Emma Weeks earning 2nd high individual. Junior team members include: Emma Weeks, Jake Pettis and Emmalee Souders.

Coached by UF/IFAS Extension Washington County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, Mark Mauldin, the team is getting ready for the North Florida Fair ag judging contest.

For more information on 4-H Clubs in Washington County, contact 4-H Agent, Julie Pigott Dillard, at 850-638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu.