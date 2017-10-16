~ DHSMV promotes occupant protection for teens with We Arrive Alive campaign ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in recognizing National Teen Driver Safety Week from October 15 to 21 to remind teens, and those in the car with them, to buckle up every time to Arrive Alive.

DHSMV’s 2017 We Arrive Alive campaign for Teen Driver Safety Week gives teens the tools and language to take ownership of their driving habits, cementing safe behaviors with affirmative statements about why buckling up is so important to ensuring all teensArrive Alive.

“It is important for teen drivers to take ownership for their safety and the safety of their passengers,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Without a seat belt, chances of dying in a crash almost double. Make sure everyone in the car knows: the vehicle doesn’t start until everyone is buckled up.”

DHSMV encourages parents and adults to take the time to talk with teenagers about the importance of buckling up and share that message with their friends. For affirmative We Arrive Alive statements, shareable graphics and more, visit the DHSMV’s websitehttps://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/driving-safety/teen-drivers/ and encourage teens to use the hashtag #WeArriveAlive throughout the week to add and share important teen driving safety information.