Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have fallen 5.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.46/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.45/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 22.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 23.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on October 16 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.24/g in 2016, $2.19/g in 2015, $3.18/g in 2014, $3.28/g in 2013 and $3.70/g in 2012.

“For the fifth straight week, the national average gasoline price has moved lower. Though not all states saw decreases in the last week, we nonetheless saw the nation’s average price per gallon fall as we continue into the peak of fall, which is hardly a surprise,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While prices nationally remain an average of 20 cents higher than a year ago, we’ll likely continue to see improvement at the pump into a sixth week as supply outpaces demand and gasoline inventories continue their slow recovery as we soon close out an active hurricane season.”