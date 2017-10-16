Cub Scout recruitment

Cub Scout Pack 339 Bonifay/Chipley invites your child to join Cub Scouting. In Cub Scouts your child will have lots of fun, learn new things and make new friends. But Scouting is much more that; it is fun with a purpose. Scouting develops character, leadership, communication skills and good citizenship.

JOIN US:

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Bonifay K-8 School

Who: Grades 1st through 5th

Contact: Malinda Lindsey, Cubmaster, 850-768-1241 or Denise Brock, Committee Chair, 850-849-5699