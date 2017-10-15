Herndon obit

Troy George Herndon, 77, of Chattahoochee, FL, passed away Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born on October 10, 1940 in Emanuel County Georgia and was a current resident of Decatur County Georgia.

He retired from Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee a few years back but was currently employed there as a UTRS. Troy was a devoted father and will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include two children, a son, Troy Alan Herndon of Decatur County GA; a daughter, Amanda Wikle and husband Justin of Grand Ridge FL; one brother, Edward Herndon of Lyons GA; three sisters, Georgia Sands of Lyons GA; Christine Allen of Lyons GA; Esteen Merritt of Vidalia GA; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm central time Monday evening at James and Sikes Funeral Home in Marianna, funeral services will immediately follow at 7pm also at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 2pm Eastern time at Zaidee Advent Christian Church in Soperton GA. with James& Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.