Young obit

Barbara Denise (Davis) Young, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on October 6, 2017 in the comfort of her home. She was 52 years old.

Barbara was born on March 3, 1965 to the late Eddie Lee & Mary Catherine Davis in Washington County, Florida. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a Clerk Specialist for the Dept. of Children and Families.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband: Michael Angelo Young of Havana, Florida; daughter: Allison Hooks and her husband, Michael of Chipley, Florida; three (3) grandchildren; three (3) sisters: Annie K. Bowden and her husband Willie of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Elouise Smith and her husband Larry of Ebro, Florida & Nettie Smith and her husband Willis of Sunny Hills, Florida; one (1) brother: Eddie G. Davis of Sunny Hills, Florida; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 3 P.M. CST, Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness of Bonifay, Florida with Bro. Ken Leffler, officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.