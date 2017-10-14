Taylor and Black crowned Homecoming Queen and King

The 2017 Chipley High School Homecoming king and queen candidates were presented during a pre-game presentation Friday night.
This year there were 11 senior football players sponsoring senior girls:
- Lila Ruth Taylor sponsored by Hudson Black
- E’Naj Aliehs Reed sponsored by Marley Booker
- Madison Grace McGhee sponsored by Mason Cook
- Katie Christine Hinote sponsored by Parker Gatlin
- Baylee Marie Steele sponsored by Joseph Kuechler
- Mackenzie Anne Smith sponsored by Joseph Meredith
- Skylar Paige Richter sponsored by Hunter Levi Paige
- Kyndal Syfrett sponsored by P.J. Spencer
- MacKenzie Ann Thompson sponsored by Charles Stevens
- Kacie Elizabeth Compton sponsored by Brian Williams
- Megan Lashelle Patterson sponsored by Dylan Charles Williams
Last year’s Homecoming King, Adrian Sims, and Queen, Ric’Kina Williams, were present to assist in crowning the new 2017 royalty.
The three finalist couples were:
- Taylor and Black
- Reed and Booker
- Steele and Kuechler
Lila Ruth Taylor was crowned Homecoming Queen for 2017, and Hudson Black was crowned 2017 Homecoming King.
In the game that followed, Baker won 41-27.