Taylor and Black crowned Homecoming Queen and King

The 2017 Chipley High School Homecoming king and queen candidates were presented during a pre-game presentation Friday night.

This year there were 11 senior football players sponsoring senior girls:

Lila Ruth Taylor sponsored by Hudson Black

E’Naj Aliehs Reed sponsored by Marley Booker

Madison Grace McGhee sponsored by Mason Cook

Katie Christine Hinote sponsored by Parker Gatlin

Baylee Marie Steele sponsored by Joseph Kuechler

Mackenzie Anne Smith sponsored by Joseph Meredith

Skylar Paige Richter sponsored by Hunter Levi Paige

Kyndal Syfrett sponsored by P.J. Spencer

MacKenzie Ann Thompson sponsored by Charles Stevens

Kacie Elizabeth Compton sponsored by Brian Williams

Megan Lashelle Patterson sponsored by Dylan Charles Williams

Last year’s Homecoming King, Adrian Sims, and Queen, Ric’Kina Williams, were present to assist in crowning the new 2017 royalty.

The three finalist couples were:

Taylor and Black

Reed and Booker

Steele and Kuechler

Lila Ruth Taylor was crowned Homecoming Queen for 2017, and Hudson Black was crowned 2017 Homecoming King.

In the game that followed, Baker won 41-27.