SR 79 construction scheduled to resume

State Road (S.R.) 79 construction is scheduled to resume beginning Monday, Oct. 16 and will remain an active construction zone. Crews will start working near Johnson Road and from Douglas Ferry Road to Open Creek Bridge to work on the northbound lane tie-in and Clayton Road to preform embankment work.

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the 45 MPH speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. S.R. 79 is an evacuation route. In the event of a critical event, all available lanes of travel will be open to support evacuation efforts. This work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2019.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.