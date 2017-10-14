Roulhac obit

Alton Roulhac, Sr., of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2017 in the Northwest Florida Community Hospital of Chipley, Florida. He was 76 years old.

Alton was born on April 13, 1941 to the late Moses and Clara Southerland Roulhac in Washington County, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home, Alton accepted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. He was a multi-talented handy man, offering his services to anyone that was in need.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife: Dorothy Jean Roulhac of Chipley, Florida; three (3) daughters: Dorothy James and her husband Arthur, Mary Davis and her husband Rev. George, & Gina Roulhac, all of Chipley, Florida; five (5) sons: Bobby Merriel and his wife Phyllis, Ricky Roulhac, Tony Roulhac, David Roulhac, & Darryl Roulhac, all of Chipley, Florida; along with a large host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Alton’s Life will be held 11 A.M CST, Saturday, October 14, 2017 from the sanctuary of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tony Davis, Pastor/Officiating. Committal Services will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Mr. Roulhac will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services on Saturday.