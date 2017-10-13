Wildflower article – Coastalplain balm

by Eleanor Dietrich

This lovely pink wildflower (Dicerandra linearifolia) is an annual that abundantly seeds to form large populations in open dry sandy areas. It is in the Mint family, and where there are many flowers blooming, the pungent fragrance can fill the air. There are numerous showy blossoms on each stem and the plants are typically a foot and a half tall. The flowers have two lips and the color can vary from dark to light pink, and have lines of darker purple spots on them, and long protruding stamens. It usually blooms from September through November.