VHS homecoming schedule

Vernon High School’s Homecoming week will kick off Wednesday, October 25th, and will continue with events throughout the week leading up to the Homecoming football game on October 27th against the FAMU Rattlers, scheduled for 7 pm.

Following is a list of events for alumni, students and the community taking place in the days leading up to Homecoming weekend.

Student Dress up Days:

Washington County School District Schools will observe Fall Break on Monday, October 23rd, and Tuesday, October 24th

Wednesday, October 25th……….Scrabble Day

Thursday, October 26th………….People & Creatures of the Sea

Friday, October 27th………………VHS Spirit (Orange & Blue) Day

Homecoming Bonfire. The annual Vernon High School Bonfire will be held on Thursday, October 26th, at 6 pm behind Vernon High School. The bonfire is open to the public and will conclude at 7:30 pm.

VHS Pep Rally-The Homecoming Pep Rally and Homecoming Court Introduction Ceremony will be held on Friday, October 27th, beginning at 10:30 am in the VHS gymnasium. The Pep Rally is open to the public.

Float Judging: Floats will be judged in the following categories: High School Class, Community Float, and Largest participation on Alumni Float. Judging will take place at 12:00 pm across from the Vernon Elementary School.

Homecoming Parade: The Parade line up will take place across from the Vernon Elementary School at 11:30 am.

The parade will begin at 1 pm. Float theme should be based on defeating the FAMU Rattlers. The Homecoming parade is an event that brings students, faculty, alumni, and members of the community together for a procession through downtown Vernon, FL. The streets come alive with students, alumni, and community floats and spectators celebrating this annual Vernon High School tradition. PLEASE NOTE: Horses & ATVs are NOT permitted in the Homecoming Parade. Those wishing to participate in the Homecoming Parade must be representing a Business or Organization.

Crowning of the 2017 Vernon High School Homecoming Queen: The crowning will take place during pre-game ceremonies at Memorial Field beginning at 6:15.

Homecoming Football Game, 7 pm, Vernon High School Football Stadium: The Vernon Jackets will battle the FAMU Rattlers at the final Homecoming event.

All Homecoming events celebrate tradition and instill pride in all members of the Vernon community through active engagement of students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members.

For more information on Homecoming, contact Sabrina Woods at sabrina.woods@wcsdschools.com or Kevin Russell at kevin.russell@wcsdschools.com or call Vernon High School at 850-535-2046.