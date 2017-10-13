Smith obit

Dorothy H. Smith, age 84 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2017 at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

Dorothy was born on June 7, 1933 in Washington County, Florida to Dewitt and Elizabeth “Lizzie” (Grandham) Hutchins. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle and a graduate of Chipley High School where she was an avid basketball player. During her life she worked for West Point Stevens and also owned and operated Smith’s Egg Ranch.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Dewitt and Lizzie Hutchins; husband: Cecil C. Smith Sr.; grandson: Jason Smith.

She is survived by her two sons: Cecil Smith and wife Sherry of Chipley, Florida, Larry Smith and wife Karen of Graceville, Florida; four grandchildren: Austin, Jared, Casey, Cynthia; four great grandchildren: Shaun, Jackson, Destiny, and Desiree.

Funeral services will be held 3 P.M. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Pastor Jeff Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Wachob Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.