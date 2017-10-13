Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma inducts new members

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, President of Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, presided over an impressive initiation ceremony for four new members of the group at the Continuing Education Building at Chipola College October 10, 2017.

The new members are Sydney Basford, sixth-grade language arts teacher at Marianna Middle School; Deeanna Dykes Golden, kindergarten teacher at Golson Elementary School; Melanie Mitchell, Assistant Principal of Marianna Middle School; and Alanna Russ, fifth-grade teacher at Cottondale Elementary School. Assisting Dr. Clemmons in the initiation were Tonya Gardener, 1st Vice President, Becky Beasley, 2nd Vice President, Aundrea Sellars, Recording Secretary, Treasurer Susan Lockey, and Immediate Past President Linda Wunderly.

Delta Kappa Gamma is an international membership of outstanding women educators whose purposes include honoring women who give evidence of distinctive service in the field of education. Phi Chapter covers the areas of Washington, Holmes and Jackson Counties.