Curtis obit

John Henry Curtis passed from this life to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 12, 2017. He was born November 15, 1920, in Washington County, Florida, to Willis Brooks and Mona Donsetta Curtis. He was the younger of two children.

On July 4, 1941, he and Marjorie Rosalie Curtis were joined in holy matrimony and were blessed with a son and a daughter. After being baptized into Christ, in the 1950’s, he has served his Lord to the best of his ability. He was blessed with three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A point of much pride with John was his 69 year marriage to Marjorie.

Early in their marriage, Marjorie and John lived in the Panama City, Florida area where John worked at Wainwright Shipyard. Later in the 1940’s, they moved to the Indianapolis, Indiana area, where they remained until John retired from Indianapolis Power and Light Company, in 1983. After retirement, they moved to Chipley, Florida, where they lived on the farm where John had grown-up.

Early in his retirement, John enjoyed gardening, working around the farm, doing house remodeling, helping Marjorie with her craft projects, making furniture out of trees cut off the farm, and building trailers. He found time to take a few courses at Vo-Tech to hone what few skills he felt he yet wanted to master. He also earmarked some time for mentoring young people interested in electricity, and he relished it when he got a chance to do some electrical wiring. Aging diminished the scope of his efforts, but he always liked to have at least one or two small projects to work on. As are many people of his era, he was frugal, and it served him well…he loved to tinker and enjoyed re-purposing materials long before it became stylish.

Surviving John are: son, Glenn (Jeanette) Curtis; daughter Donna Curtis. Also surviving are: grandson Chad (Amy) Hunter; grandson Jason Curtis; granddaughter Jodi (Nathan) Courtney; step-grandsons Darrin Stamper and Randy Stamper; great-grandchildren Aiden Courtney, Anya Courtney, Cole Curtis, Dakota Curtis, Benton Hunter and Maxwell Hunter; and nine nieces and nephews.

Preceding John in death were: wife, Marjorie R. Curtis; father, Willis B. Curtis; mother, Mona D. Curtis; brother, Charles D. Curtis; sister-in-law Florine Curtis; brothers-in-law, Gerold W. and Lester E. Belt and William Dudick; sisters-in-law, Joyce Belt, Evelyn Kleine and Mary Dudick; niece, Judy Bruner.

Visitation for John will be at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, from 2:00-3:00 P.M. on Monday, October 16, 2017. His funeral will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Time Bowen Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Ave., Suite E. Marianna, Florida 32446, or to Chipley Church of Christ, 1295 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.

