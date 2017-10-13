Chipola news

CHIPOLA THEATRE TO PRESENT FEMALE ODD COUPLE

MARIANNA—Chipola Theatre will present The Odd Couple (Female Version), Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29 in the Prough Center for the Arts. Nightly shows are at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Unger and Madison are at it again. Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers, but the hilarity remains the same.

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Oct. 12 at the CFA Box Office or online www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Chipola students and employees get free advance tickets. An opening night dinner theatre is set for 5:30 p.m. before the Thursday show. Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show. Dinner theatre tickets are by reservation only.

For information, call 850-718-2420.

REX LUMBER AWARDS CHIPOLA ENGINEERING TECH SCHOLARSHIPS

MARIANNA— Rex Lumber established the Robert and Kathryn McRae scholarship fund to help students planning to pursue an A.S. degree in Engineering Technology or the Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certificate program at Chipola College.

Rex Lumber officials recently visited the college to meet this year’s scholarship recipients. All of the students expressed their gratitude for the award and the opportunity that it affords them. Scholarship recipients are: Jonathan Dilmore, Dillan Green, Logan Stone, Caleb Rogers, Chance Jowers, Wade Robinson, Justin Faircloth, Elijah Conrad, Jared Robinson, James Eastridge, Garrett Ames, Blaine Tharpe, Dakota Skipper and Billy Bodiford.

Multiple one-year scholarships for up to 30 semester hours of tuition and/or books and supplies are awarded annually by the Rex Lumber Graceville plant and the Rex Lumber Bristol plant. Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 high school GPA to apply and must maintain a 2.5 GPA each semester in order to retain the scholarship.

First-year scholarship recipients will be eligible to reapply during the second year of the program. Second year funding is subject to prevailing economic conditions and the student’s performance in the program. Students who excel in the program may be eligible for paid internship positions within Rex Lumber.

For information, visit the Chipola Foundation at www.chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2404.

CHIPOLA ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR B.S. DEGREE PROGRAMS

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for each of the college’s 10 bachelor’s degrees programs in Education, Business and Nursing.

Application deadline is Dec. 1 for the Spring 2018 semester which begins in January. Deadline to apply for Federal Financial Aid to cover Spring tuition and fees is Nov. 16.

Scholarships are available for all 10 B.S. degrees. Financial aid also is available through the Chipola Foundation and through state and federal programs.

Chipola’s tuition is $115 per semester hour for upper division courses compared to $215 per hour at nearby universities. Chipola also offers in-state tuition for Alabama and Georgia residents.

Chipola offers seven different bachelor’s degrees in the teaching field: Elementary Education, Exceptional Student Education, English Education, Middle School Mathematics, Secondary Mathematics, Middle School Science and Secondary Science (Biology). All education degrees have high placement rates with excellent re-hire rates for the second year. Chipola education graduates are teaching in nearly all of the 34 public schools in the college’s service area which includes: Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties. For information, call 718-2416.

Chipola offers the B.S. in Business Administration with majors in Accounting, Management, Engineering Management and Computer Information Systems. Most of the courses are offered in the evening and online. There are seven prerequisite courses for the program. For information, call 718-2380.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing program offers all upper division classes on-line. Applicants must be licensed RN’s in (Florida, Alabama, or Georgia) with a minimum 2.5 GPA and at least a “C” in all pre-requisites. Applicants must have completed an AS degree in Nursing from a regionally-accredited institution or have completed the AA degree with all prerequisites from a Florida public institution or 60 semester hours and completion of Chipola’s general education requirements. For information on the Nursing program, contact Dr. Karen Lipford, Dean of Health Sciences, at 850-718-2278 or email lipfordk@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA FINANCIAL AID DEADLINE FOR SPRING 2018 TERM

MARIANNA—Nov. 16 is the Financial Aid Application deadline for students planning to use Federal Financial Aid to pay for Spring 2018 classes at Chipola College.

Students must complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) in order to qualify for Pell, Work Study and other Federal Financial Aid. The FAFSA takes several days to process; therefore, students are encouraged to submit all electronic forms as soon as possible. For information, call 850-718-2366 or visit www.fafsa.gov

The general college Application for Admission deadline for the Spring Semester is Dec. 1. Applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu. Regular registration for Spring classes is Jan. 3-4. Classes begin Jan. 5.

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting, Information Technology and Engineering Management; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Additionally, the college offers the Educator Preparation Institute, a Teacher Certification program for those with a B.S. in a non-teaching field.

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available at http://www.chipola.edu/studentservices/cguides/index.html

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered which provide training for high wage jobs. Workforce programs include: Automotive Service Technology, Correctional Officer, Cosmetology, Firefighter I & II, Law Enforcement Officer, Nursing Assistant and Welding.

Associate in Science (AS) programs include: Nursing (RN), Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Computer Information Technology, Fire Science Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Networking Services Technology and Recreation Technology.

College Credit Certificate programs include: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Paramedic; Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification, Child Care Center Management, and Engineering Tech Support Specialist Certificate.

Computer Information Technology certificates include: Geographic Information Systems, Help Desk Support Technician and IT Support Specialist. Network Systems Technology Certificates include: Digital Forensics, Network/Cyber Security, Network Support Technician and Server Administration.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.

FIRST GENERATION SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Foundation is accepting applications for the First Generation in College Scholarship for the Spring 2017 semester. Several partial scholarships may be awarded.

Completed applications must be received in the Foundation office by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Students must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) and have been determined to be Pell eligible and still have an unmet financial need in order to apply for the First Generation Scholarship. Current Chipola students must have a 2.0 college GPA. New students must have a 2.0 high school GPA.

The need-based scholarship is available to Florida residents who enroll as undergraduate, degree-seeking students for a minimum of six hours per term. Students must demonstrate financial need and must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree. If the student regularly resides with only one parent who provides support, that one parent must not have completed a bachelor’s degree for the student to be eligible.

Students must submit a personal letter and an application—available in the Foundation Office—with all required items outlined on the application by Nov. 15.

For information, call 850-718-2404.

FLORIDA BLUE ALLIED HEALTH SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Foundation is now accepting applications for the Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship with a deadline of Nov. 15.

Approximately 9 partial $1,000 scholarships will be awarded in the Spring 2018 semester. The need-based scholarship is available to Florida residents enrolled in a community college in one of the following eligible programs: Nursing Assistant, Practical Nurse, Associate Degree Nurse, Baccalaureate Degree Nurse, Emergency Medical Technician or Paramedic.

Applicants must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) to qualify. The Scholarship application, personal letter and transcripts must be submitted to the Foundation Office by Nov. 15. Application files must be complete.

Students entering college in Spring 2018 must have a 2.0 GPA at high school graduation or have earned a GED. Students previously enrolled in college must have both a cumulative and semester GPA of 2.0. High school transcripts must be submitted if Fall 2017 is the first semester of college enrollment. College transcripts must be submitted if the applicant has earned more than 24 college credit hours. If less than 24 hours have been earned, submit both high school and college transcripts. Unofficial Chipola transcripts are available online at www.mychipola.edu.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or contact the Foundation Office at 718-2445.

APPRECIATING COUNSELORS

School counselors from five area counties recently attended Chipola College’s annual Counselor Appreciation Day.

The meeting included discussions of transfer requirements, testing, dual enrollment and financial aid. Counselors were treated to lunch and a performance by Chipola Theatre students.

CHIPOLA TRIO ATTENDS LEAD CONFERENCE

Chipola’s TRiO Society officers recently attended the SSS LEAD Conference 2017 hosted by Student Support Services at Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College. The conference featured speakers and activities on leadership, career exploration and planning, academic success, etiquette and networking.

CHIPOLA CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT FSU INVATATIONAL

TALLAHASSEE– The Chipola College women’s cross country teams competed in the FSU Invitational hosted by Florida State University on Oct. 6.

Chipola’s Chelsea Cook-McGee ran a 20:36 in the 5K race. She finished number 81 in the field of 190 runners and ahead of numerous runners from Division 1 Universities including UWF, FSU and FAMU.

Chipola team member Summer Hill improved her time from the previous race with a 24:33. Hannah Rees ran a 29:34. Madison Daniels and Elizabeth Fleener also scored for Chipola.

Chipola will host a college/high school meet, Saturday, Oct. 14, at Citizen’s Lodge in Marianna. The college women’s 5K begins at 8 a.m. CST. The high school girls 5K starts at 8:35 a.m. CST, and the boys high school 5K begins at 9:15 a.m.

Chipola will compete at the Region 8 Championship, Oct. 28, at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.

CHIPOLA WORKFORCE ADVISORY MEETING IS OCT. 17

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Workforce and Economic Development Division will host the Annual Advisory Committee Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Chipola Cultural Center.

The Keynote Speaker is Andra Cornelius, Senior Vice President, Business & Workforce Development with CareerSource Florida.

A general meeting and luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advisory Council Program Meetings will continue from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cornelius and Richard Williams, Executive Director of CareerSource Chipola, will meet with the Chipola College QEP team to help the college focus its QEP on career pathways.

More than 100 area professionals and business leaders serve on 14 separate advisory committees for each of the college’s career and technical programs. Members advise Chipola faculty on the development, evaluation, and revision of educational programs.

For information, call Janice Holley at 850-718-2484 or emailholleyj@chipola.edu.