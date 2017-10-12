Keep vaccine between you and flu this season

The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington encourages all Floridians to keep vaccine between you and disease by getting a flu shot ahead of the 2017 flu season. Floridians should get the flu vaccine to protect against infection and help prevent the spread of seasonal flu to others. It has never been easier, and it’s never too late to get your flu shot!

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get injectable flu shots. Nasal spray vaccine is not recommended for this flu season due to concerns regarding its effectiveness.

It is also essential to practice good hygiene by properly and frequently washing your hands to help prevent the spread of seasonal flu. Make it a habit to clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces in your home, school or office. You can take additional steps to ward off the flu by coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and avoiding touching your face.

The Health Departments in Holmes and Washington Counties are now offering Flu vaccines to adults and children. Call or walk-in.

Receiving your flu vaccination if you are healthy helps to prevent illness in our most vulnerable populations. People at higher risk for flu-related complications include children ages newborn to five, adults over the age of 65, pregnant women and people who have existing medical conditions such as asthma.

Check with your physician or use our Flu Shot Locator to schedule your flu vaccine. Visit FluFreeFlorida.com for more information on how you can be a part of #FluFreeFL.