Garden Club falls into October

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club’s October meeting was held on Wednesday, October 4, at the home of Gweneth & Wade Collins.

President Debbie Mitchell kicked off the meeting welcoming two new members. Club members then discussed plans for youth projects at Kate Smith Elementary School, participating in the Chipley Christmas Festival, decorating for the Farm & City Breakfast in November, and attending FFGC District II Spring Meeting in Marianna.

Glenda Wilson announced the date for the 2018 English Tea – April 21, 2018. Harvey Cotton, author of Easy Gardens for the South, will be the featured speaker in lieu of gardens. She changed hats and presented information on Primroses aka Genus Oenothera. She brought an example of Evening Primrose aka Oenothera biennis, a perennial herb that grows 4-5 feet tall and is in bloom now.

Scarecrow Chairman Gweneth Collins reported on the recent Chipley’s Crafty ‘Crows Arts & Crafts Fair. She stated the club’s scarecrow collection will begin evacuating the downtown area mid-month. She also presented a program on “Color in the Garden WITHOUT Flowers” and provided information and examples of several easy-to-grow plants including Purple Queen Wandering Jew, Orange Rocket Barberry, Sunshine Ligustrum, Aztec Grass, Coleus, Pittosporum, Carex and Nandina.

Lillian Pittman reported the Yard of the Month will be awarded to Tommy & Sandy Whitfield at 637 3rd Street at the Third Thursday Meeting of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

On Wednesday, October 11 almost 100 gardeners, including members of the gardens clubs of Bonifay, Chipley, Graceville, Vernon, and Wausau, attended the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs District II Fall Meeting in Marianna. The meeting was hosted by the Marianna Garden Club and directed by Sue Schmitz, District II Director.

FFGC 1st VP Albert Latina, FFGC 2nd VP Margorie Hendon and FFGC 3rd VP Tina Tuttle updated the group on current activities and projects of FFGC, one of the largest volunteer organizations in Florida. Following a “1920s fashion show”, Pat Crisp of Marianna Garden Club presented information on the Satsuma industry in Jackson County during the 1920s.

The garden clubs in our area welcome new members at anytime during the year. If you are interested in joining a club, would like more information, or want to attend a meeting, please contact Debbie Mitchell, Chipley Garden Club, at 638-0536.