Carmichael obit

Joshua Aaron Carmichael, age 28, of Bonifay, Florida passed away October 10, 2017 at his home. He was born October 10, 1989 in Marianna, Florida.

Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Aaron Budd, paternal grandmother, Jimmie Lorene Smith and paternal grandfather, Joe Earl Carmichael.

Joshua is survived by his parents, Joe and Jamie Carmichael of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Katrina Black and husband, Adam of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; one niece, Marley Black of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; maternal grandmother, Katherine Spears of DeFuniak Springs, FL; paternal grandfather, Ralph Smith of Bonifay, FL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.