Aufenthie obit

Jeffery A. Aufenthie, age 55 of Chipley, passed from this life on October 7, 2017.

Jeff was born on April 10, 1962 in Rochester, Minnesota to Bill and Betty Aufenthie. He was an electrician by trade and was a resident of the Florida panhandle since 1996. He loved his family, but most of all his “Booter”.

He was preceded in death by his father: Bill Aufenthie.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Aufenthie of Chipley, Florida; mother: Betty Aufenthie of Minnesota; one son: Roy Bush Jr. and wife Miranda of Red Bay, Florida; two daughters: Michelle Williamson of Bonifay, Florida, Suzanne Bush of Red Bay, Florida; sister: Jaime Stolp and husband Mark; brother: Scott Authentie step-mother: Darleen Aufenthie of Minnesota; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, extended family and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, October 13, 2017 at The Sanctuary Assembly of God in Ebro, Florida with Rev. Lloyd Lykins officiating. Interment will follow in Ebro City Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8P.M. Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the church.