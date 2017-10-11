Sanchez obits (3)

Esbeidi Sanchez, 25, of Bascom died October 6, 2017 at her residence. Esbeidi was a caring mother who loved her family. She had a big heart, full of kindness, compassion, and love.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Malone. Interment will follow in the Conrad Family Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Family request flowers be omitted and contributions be made.

Gustavo “Angel” Ramirez Sanchez, 5, of Bascom died October 8, 2017 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Angel was in kindergarten at Malone elementary school where he loved to read to his teacher. He was always smiling and brought joy to everyone around him.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Malone. Interment will follow in the Conrad Family Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Family request flowers be omitted and contributions be made.

Ronaldinio “Ronny” Ramirez Sanchez, 7, of Bascom died October 6, 2017 at his residence. Ronny was in first grade at Malone Elementary School where his best subject was math. His teachers say he was the best student anyone could ever ask for. Ronny’s smile spread joy everywhere he went.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Malone. Interment will follow in the Conrad Family Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Family request flowers be omitted and contributions be made.