Operation Christmas Child Packing Parties Turn Empty Shoeboxes into Treasured Gifts

On October 28, more than 100 empty shoeboxes will be packed full of fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items as part of the Upward Football Sports Program children’s gift-packing party aimed to bless children in need around the world.

The gifts will then be sent by Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

“This event is a great opportunity to come together as a community and give back in such a simple and powerful way,” said Donna Mosier, Central Panhandle Media Coordinator. “Every shoebox gift, often the first gift a child ever receives, is not just about the items placed inside, but about demonstrating the truth of God’s love.”

The Upward Football Sports packing party, will be held at the Student Building at First Baptist Church, Chipley on Saturday, October 28, 2017 beginning at 8:30 am and will enable players to experience the joy of giving. To donate to the event, bring items or your shipping contributions by the church office prior to the event. Please designate that your donation is for Upward Sports packing party. First Baptist Church hopes the party will generate at least 100 shoebox gifts, contributing to the expected goal of 150 shoebox gifts collected this year. In addition to the actual packing of donated items into the shoeboxes, the event will feature a station to write letters that may be included in the boxes and a special prayer time for the recipient of each shoebox packed.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 407-340-4071 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.