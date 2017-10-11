Flood zones for Choctawhatchee River

The Washington and Holmes County Emergency Management staffs are working together in an effort to establish flood zones for the Choctawhatchee River. A meeting has been scheduled at the Caryville Town Hall on Monday, October 23, at 5:30PM. Residents living along the River from Hwy 2 in Holmes County to Billy Lee Landing on Douglas Ferry Road in Washington County are invited and encouraged to attend.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather information about previous flooding incidents and historical information that may be helpful in establishing flood warning notifications for evacuation preparedness.

For more information: Washington County residents may call 638-6203; Holmes County residents may call 547-1112.