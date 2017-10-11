Family Day at New Home Baptist

Pastor Buddy Shumaker and the congregation of New Home Baptist Church invite everyone to attend their annual Family Day and Pastor Appreciation Day on Sunday, October 15.

Sunday School will begin at 9:45 a.m. Worship service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Dinner will follow. Load up as many family members as you can and bring them to New Home Baptist Church for a day of Bible study, singing, preaching, and very good eating.

New Home is located in Jackson County, between Graceville and Chipley. From Highway 77, turn west on Tri-County Road (Hwy. 162). Turn north on Piano Road (Hwy. 277) and look for the church sign.

Hope to see you Sunday!