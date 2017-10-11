Council members sworn in

The Chipley City Council swore in two members when they met for their monthly meeting Tuesday night. Returning for another term was Council member John Sasser. New Council member Tracy Andrews was sworn in for her first term. Both were sworn in by Judge Tim Register.

Sasser was appointed as Mayor, and Brett Butler was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem.

A reception was held for new Council members prior to the meeting …

Ordinance No. 945 was approved following a public hearing. The ordinance sets rates for natural gas.

Ordinance No. 946 (Code Enforcement) was tabled.

Noah Owens of Boy Scout Troop 39 was recognized for Outstanding Leadership.

A special event application was approved for Relay for Life to hold the Relay for Life Community Walk on Friday, April 27, at Pals Park.

A new Flag Committee will meet on October 19 at 3 p.m.

A special event application for a Christmas festival to be held in downtown Chipley on December 1 was approved.