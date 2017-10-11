Burch obit

Bernise Hand Burch, 82, of Grand Ridge died peacefully on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 in Marianna.

Bernise was born April 21, 1935 in Sneads, FL to the late Malkie & Ethel Hewett. She was an angel who loved her family and cherished every moment she had with them. Bernise was a faithful member of Sneads Assembly of God church for many years.

Besides her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husbands, Sidney Hand and Kenneth Burch; one brother, JL Hewett; three sisters, Queenie Williams, Edna Sanderson, and Esther Neel.

Bernise is survived by her son, Leslie Hand and wife, Brenda; daughter, Marie Hand Carullo, husband, Sal; Martha Hand Barfield and husband, Tony Kinlaw, son, Lester Hand and wife, Katie; three step daughters, Angie Brogniez, Gina Burch Ballard and Katrina Nobles and husabnd, Brad; 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.three brothers, Charles Hewett and wife, Betty, Donald Hewett and wife, Tina, and Harry Hewett and wife, Sue; three sisters, Catherine Danley, Dorothy Trotter and husband, Herman, and Shirley Matthews and husband, Farris.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Sneads Assembly of God Church with Rev. Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in Carpenter Cemetery, Grand Ridge, with James & Sikes Maddox Chapel directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2017 at Sneads Assembly of God Church.