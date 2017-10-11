Andrews obit

Shirley Ann Enfinger Andrews passed away at home on October 9, 2017 after a long illness.

She was born on April 10, 1933 in Washington County, Florida. She was born in what they called the “Hammock” on the other side of Orange Hill to John Dewey and Dorothy Mae Cutchen Enfinger. Later on they moved to Rock Hill, where she attended Midway School. In 1942, they moved to Cope Community, where her daddy farmed. There she grew up and graduated from Chipley High School in 1952. Upon graduation, she went to work at Southern Bell as a telephone operator, where she worked for 30 years. She married Alton Dirl Andrews of Bonifay in 1960. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Atlanta LDS temple in 1994. A few years after his passing in 1993, she decided to do something to fill her time, so she went to work at Chipley Wal-Mart in the craft department, where she stayed for several years. She was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She truly loved her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. She worked in the library at church for many, many years. She loved reminiscing about the “good ol’ days.” Her greatest pride and joy was that of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was lovingly called “Memaw” by many. She was an avid reader and loved to work crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dirl Andrews, a brother Herbert Enfinger, a sister Clotield McDaniel, a brother Willard Enfinger, and her favorite son-in-law, John Standland. She is survived by her daughter Terry Lynn Standland, grandson John Douglas Standland and wife Kim, granddaughter Amber Lynn Souza and husband Miguel, three great-grandchildren, Fallon Standland, Gracie Standland and Tanner Souza, two sisters, Juanita Killpack of Tooele, Utah and Elaine Spencer of Chipley, sister-in-law Betty Enfinger of Camilla, Georgia and many nieces and nephews.

Her viewing will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley on October 11, 2017 from 6-8pm. Her funeral will be held October 12, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home at 11:00am. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley.

