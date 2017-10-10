Pippin obit

David Soloman Pippin, Sr., age 77, of Sneads passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Bay Medical Center Covenant Hospice in Panama City, FL.

David was born and raised in Blountstown, FL to the late Charles and Nellie Montford Pippin. He was a graduate of Blountstown High School in 1959 where he excelled as a barefoot kicker for the football team. In the late 1960’s he relocated to California where he pursued his love for classic thunderbird cars. David started his own business “Dave’s Thunderbirds” where he restored many 1950’s year model Thunderbirds and more, also selling thunderbird parts around the world. In 1972, David and four friends created the Santa Clara Valley Thunderbird Club. After 45 years the Club is still active. While living in the San Francisco Bay Area he taught auto repair at a local community college, before returning to Florida in 1980. When David moved back, he reopened a family business in Chattahoochee and established Pippin Tire. David continued to operate until his retirement four years ago where he had a long list of “to do” projects at home. He enjoyed hunting with his grandsons, watching sports, traveling with his wife to Montana and Biloxi, listening to Elvis, Raising Quail and Juanitas coconut cake.

David was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Bill and Howard Pippin.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Juanita Smith Pippin; sons, David Pippin, Jr. and Kevin NeSmith; daughters, Julie Barton, Tracy Croft and Tia Hearn; 10 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; one sister, Marti Jackson; many close friends and his beloved companion, Strawberry.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 13, 2017 at Emmanuel Holiness Church, Sneads, FL with Rev. Mrs. Eva Howell officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.Shrinershospitals.org or by mail at Office of Development, Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fl 33607. David always had a heart for children and loved to make a child smile.