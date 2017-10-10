Gainey obit

Jimmy Ganey, 73 of Slocomb, AL passed away Friday, October 6, 2017, at his residence.

Jimmy was born July 19, 1944 in Harold, Florida to the late Jessie Leo and Annabelle Still Ganey. A U.S. Army Veteran, Jimmy was a carpenter and of the Christian faith.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Esto Community Cemetery with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home 10 a.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by parents, two brothers and six sisters.

Survived by his wife Julie Ganey; five children Kathy Ann Davila, Royce Dale Ganey, Tonya Denise Ganey, Barbara Sue Ganey, Jimmy Ray Ganey, Jr.; three brothers George, Earl, Charlie; three sisters Wanda, Betty, Linda; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.