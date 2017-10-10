Fowler obit

Ralph “Jim” Fowler, 48 of Graceville passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at his residence.

Jim was born in Avon Park, Florida on August 15, 1969. A 1987 graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Jim was a Foreman with Wescott for a number of years. Jim enjoyed building all kinds of cars, hunting, fishing and he loved all kinds of animals even collecting an assortment of them.

Celebration of His Life will be 6 p.m., Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home.

Flowers accepted or those wishing may make memorials to the Partners for Pets 4011 Maintenance Drive Marianna, FL 32448.

Predeceased by his father Jay C. Fowler and brother William “Pete” Fowler.

Survived by mother Mary Jones; two sons Scott Fowler, Corey Fowler; three daughters Tammy Nunez, Leah Wolff, Angela Lyons; sister Gloria Sheridan; mother of children Barbara Fowler; twelve grandchildren Nina, Lewis, RayRay, Journey, Layla, Isabella, Elijah Nunez; Aiden, Cole Wolff; Haley, Christopher, Jackson Lyons.