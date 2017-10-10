Chance obit

Roy Ezra Chance, age 88 of Chipley, went to home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2017 at his residence.

Roy was born on July 25, 1929 in Lake Whales, Florida to Vern Ezra and Bessie Lois (Cope) Chance. He served his country in the United States Army. After serving in the military he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from Auburn University. Roy worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida where he was a former Deacon. He loved his family and also enjoyed spending time in the outdoors fishing, bird hunting, and playing softball, which he did until the age of 67.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Vern and Bessie Chance; two brothers: Fred Chance and Glen Chance; two sisters: Helen Borgenson and Sara Shiffman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Chance of Chipley, Florida; Cy Chance of Chipley, Florida, Arnie Chance and wife Jean of Pendergrass, Georgia; one brother: Wayne Chance and wife Jackie of Alachua, Florida; one sister: Shirley Crescini of California; six grandchildren: Cullen Chance, Colby Chance, Jillian Chance, Adam Mills, Xandrea Galluci, Charles Chance; seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Thursday, October 12, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley entrusted with arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 9:30-11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 12, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.