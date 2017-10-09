Mr. Reginald Dominique Ward, “Trouble”, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Port St. Joe, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 29, 2017.

Reginald was born on May 30, 1978 in Port Saint Joe, Florida as the eldest of three children born to Mr. Arion Ward, Sr. and Debbie Ward.

Reginald accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member at New Covenant Missionary World Outreach Center in Port St. Joe, Florida. He later moved to Austell, Georgia and became a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church where he became a Deacon. His favorite bible verse: “I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me” -Philippians 4:13.

Reginald graduated from Port Saint Joe High School in 1996 and received the United States Achievement National Award. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army where he served for six years as a Graphic Design Specialist, and was honorably discharged. Later in life he became the Warehouse Manager at Empire Distributors in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reginald embodied an overwhelming personality and spread his charm and warm spirit everywhere he went. He could light up any room he entered with a big smile and humorous demeanor. He was very out spoken and a great debater. He enjoyed cooking, singing, sports (a huge Florida State Seminoles fan), fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was joined in Holy Matrimony to the former Brittney Wilson on Friday, August 4, 2006.

He leaves to cherish his precious memoires his wife, Brittney Ward; three sons: Khylen Ward, Brandon Wilson and Reginald Dominique Ward, Jr.; a daughter, Princess Brielle Ward; his parents: Arion “Nick” and Debbie Ward; his mother-in-law: Sheila Williams; grandmother: Voncile Nickson; godparents: Viletta Douglas and Apostle Napoleon and Pastor Phyllis Pittman sister: Brittney D. Ward; brother Arion C. Ward; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, god brothers, god sisters, other relatives and special friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 14, 2017, from 12:00 Noon, EST until funeral service time of 1:00 PM at The Body Of Christ Jesus at 106 Grand Harbor Way, Port Saint Joe, FL.

He will be laid to rest Sunrise Memorial Gardens, 3721 E. Bankhead Highway, Douglasville, GA with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.