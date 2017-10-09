Rodman obit

Olga Elizabeth Rodman, age 96 of Cottondale, passed from this life on October 8, 2017 at her residence.

Olga was born on March 24, 1921 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Katherine Gliwa Prutz. She had lived in the Florida panhandle for the past 13 years since coming from McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son: Gregory J. Rodman and wife Nikki of Cottondale, Florida; one grandchild: Justin Grimball.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M., Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Vince Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in Cottondale Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.