Fall revival

Revival services will be conducted at Holmes Creek Baptist Church, Oct. 22-25. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22. Week-night services will be held at 6:30 p.m. with a free fellowship meal served at 5 p.m. Bro. Dexter Truesdell of Jackson, MS, will be the guest speaker, with Bro. Larry Gomillion of DeFuniak Springs leading the music. A nursery will be provided, and the public is invited to attend.

Pastor Doug Hogg says his church has a sincere desire to meet the needs of the total person: spiritual, emotional, intellectual, or social. Members of Holmes Creek Baptist believe a personal relationship with Jesus Christ really does make a difference. Each service of the revival will emphasize how people can have their needs met and can know Jesus Christ personally.

“People who get to know us find the strength of our faith an exciting counterpoint to the uncertainty of modern times,” said Pastor Hogg. “Our emphasis on children and family with an uncompromising faith in Jesus Christ gives us a foundation that provides stability in an ever changing world.”

For more information call 850-638-6014.