CHS kicks of homecoming week

This year’s overall theme for Homecoming 2017 at Chipley High School is Friday the 13th. Today’s theme in the Style Wars was Duo/Twin Day. The Style Wars will continue throughout the week with the following themes:

Tuesday – Gender Bender Day

Wednesday – Class Colors Day

Thursday – Character Day

Friday – Be True to Your School Day

Class spirit competitions throughout the week will include Boy Hush/Girl Hush Days, Penny Wars, Class Spirit Wars, Float Construction, and a Tiger Spirit Tailgate Bonfire on Thursday night.

The Homecoming Parade will be held Friday at 12:45. There will be a pregame presentation of the Homecoming Court and crowning of King and Queen at 6:30, prior to the Homecoming Game against Baker at 7.