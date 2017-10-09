Chipola Cross Country competes at UF Mountain Dew Race

GAINESVILLE– The Chipola College women’s cross country teams competed in the Mountain Dew Invitational hosted by the University of Florida on Sept. 23.

Chipola’s Chelsea Cook-McGee ran a 20:22 in the 5K race. She finished number 112 in the field of 285 runners. Cook-McGee finished second among all community college entrants and ahead of dozens of runners from Division 1 Universities including FSU and UF.

Summer Hill ran a 26:37 in the race for Chipola. Hannah Rees, Elizabeth Fleener and Madison Daniels also scored for Chipola.

Chipola will host a college/high school meet Oct. 14 at Citizen’s Lodge. Chipola also will compete at the Region 8 Championship Saturday, Oct. 28, at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.