Wallace obit

Jerry Wayne Wallace, age 67 of Blounstown, FL passed from this life on Friday, October 6, 2017 at the River Valley Rehabilitation Center in Blounstown, FL. He was born on May 9, 1950 to the late Jerry L. Wallace and Pricilla (Usery) Johnson.

Jerry is a lifelong resident of the Marianna and Chipley area and worked for the JCARC Lawn Crew.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Wallace. Survivors include, close friends, Heidi Perkins, Liz Stuart and Omar Everett and many other friends from Marianna and Chipley.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.

