Rosado obit

David Rosado, 73, of Marianna died Friday, October 6, 2017 at South East Alabama Medical Center.

David was born April 23, 1944 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Tomas and Francisca Santiago Rosado. He married his loving wife Dec. 2, 1971 and later moved to the United States in 1982. David served as a Shop Manager at Hathcock Roofing and Remodeling in Dothan, Alabama where he proudly worked for over four decades and was the longest active employee the company has had the honor of working with.

He was preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his wife, Maggie Rosado; five sons, Anthony Langley and husband, Scott of Palmer, AK, David Rosado of Orlando, FL, Joseph Rosado and wife, Melanie of Kanapolis, NC, David Rosado Sr. of Boston, MS and Joey Rosado; three daughters, Marie Ham and husband, Lamar of Bascom, Michelle Rosado of Virgina and Teresa Rosado; grandchildren, Christin Ham of Orlando, FL, Daulton and Dillon Rosado of Kanapolis, NC; three brothers, Oscar Aguesto, Orlando Aguesto and Lee Santiago, all of Miami, FL.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 8, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Ed Ham officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.