Botanist addresses Chipola Science students

Dr. Loran Anderson, Professor Emeritus FSU, botanist, and curator, was guest lecturer in Chipola College classes of environmental science.

His presentation included themes of plant diversity, taxonomy, flowers, seeds, pollination. He linked his expertise on Cannabis with professional forensic experiences. He emphasized how the field of botany could impact student careers in teaching, law enforcement, agriculture, environmental engineering, and consulting. Dr. Anderson’s lecture was first in a program of study designed by Billy Bailey, Florida Caverns State Park Specialist.