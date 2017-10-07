October is National Clergy Appreciation Month. It is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastors and pastoral families for the hard work, sacrificial dedication and multiple blessings provided by these special people. It is believed it is derived from 1 Timothy 5:17 which states, “The elders who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching.” Paul says these leaders are deserving of double honor.

The Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be having their Pastoral Appreciation Service for Pastor Malcolm O. Nelson on Sunday, October 15th. Elder Christopher V. White, Pastor of New Prospect AME Zion Church, Spartanburg, South Carolina will be the preacher for the 11 am service. The Rev. Riley Henderson, Pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Marianna and Moderator of Second West Florida Missionary Baptist Association will be the preacher for the 3 pm Service. The Theme is “Head, Heart, and Hand of a Servant” (Isaiah 40:11, Philippians 2:3:5; Mark 10:43-45). Come and join us.