FHP announces new deputy director

~ Chief Troy Thompson of FHP’s Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement promoted to Lt. Colonel ~

TALLAHASSEE- Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Director, Colonel Gene Spaulding, announced Chief Troy Thompson as Deputy Director of the Florida Highway Patrol, effective October 6, 2017. Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson is a 24-year law enforcement veteran who has most recently served as the Chief of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement with the FHP.

“Lieutenant Colonel Thompson is a forward-thinking leader who is dedicated to accomplishing the mission of the Patrol,” said Colonel Spaulding. “Lt. Colonel Thompson will help secure the agency’s vision of A Safer Florida and carry on its proud traditions.”