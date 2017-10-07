Christmas obit

Earl A. Christmas, age 91, of Cottondale, FL, left his earthly home to move to his heavenly home Wednesday, October 4, 2017. He was born September 21, 1926 in Akron, OH to the late Ellis Harry Christmas and Mattie Burke Christmas.

His parents moved back to Jackson County in late 1930 where he was raised. As an unmarried bachelor, he worked in many sections of the country. However, he always considered Cottondale as his home, where he has been a property owner for then 60 years. He served in the U.S. Army, as a paratrooper, for approximately 8 years, and was stationed at several stateside locations as well as Japan and Germany. He was a welder and storage tank builder throughout his professional years. In retirement, he operated a welding and fabrication shop near Cottondale. He was a member of Cottondale Masonic Lodge 206. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was always very proud of his birddogs. Earl made a profession of faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, several years ago and was ready to go.

In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by brothers Hurbert A. Christmas and James Donald Christmas, as well as sisters Elaine Christmas Holley and Arlene Christmas Gay. He is survived by brothers Ellis Hamilton Christmas (Brenda) of Graceville, Benjamin Olen Christmas of Lake City, FL, and John Alton Christmas (Dale) of Cottondale. He is also survived by a sister, Helen Christmas Cotton of Tallahassee, FL, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

A family visitation will be Sunday, October 8, 2017, from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley. Visitation for friends is scheduled from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at the same location. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 9, 2017, 2:00 P.M. at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Brock and Brian Braxton officiating. Interment will be at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Cottondale, with Brown Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted if friends desire.

