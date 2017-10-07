Chipola students elect SGA officers

MARIANNA–The Chipola College Student Government Association recently held Fall elections.

Officers for the new school year are: SGA President, Abbi Rushing of Marianna; SGA Vice President, Ann Marie Brown of Bristol; sophomore class president, Hampton Jordan of Marianna; sophomore class vice president, Kayla McDonald of Marianna; sophomore senators: Dazhonna Dawson of Marianna, Cianna Harris of Marianna, Zack McDaniel of Sneads, Charli Robbirds of Sneads; freshman class president, Hannah Mays of Wewahitchka; freshman class vice president,Josalynne Giles of Greenwood; freshman senators: Trevor Brogdon of Marianna, Bridgit Owens of Sneads, Mary Lee Steverson of Bristol, Lana Wood of Blountstown. Other officers include: chief justice, Hanna Donofro of Marianna; secretary, Chelsee Cook-Mcgee of Blountstown; parliamentarian, Daniela Fuentes of Blountstown; treasurer, Michael Ingram of Marinna; sergeant at arms, Sarah Deese of Marianna and chaplain, Chris Brockington of Malone

All students enrolled at Chipola are members of the SGA and have a voice in the programs of the college. SGA has jurisdiction over all student organizations and facilitates communication between the student body and the college faculty and administration.