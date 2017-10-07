Chipola Hymn Festival set for Oct. 15

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a Hymn Festival, Sunday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Marianna.

The Chipola Community Chorus will join with area churches for a special service focused on hymns and songs of faith. These may include old favorites and newly-composed hymn arrangements, traditional and contemporary.

At least three choirs have confirmed their participation: First Baptist Marianna, Eastside Baptist, and the Chipola Community Chorus.

For information, contact Evelyn Ward at 718- 2257.