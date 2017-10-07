Chipola AFC Scholars

The Chipola College Chapter of the Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) recently awarded nine scholarships to dependents of college employees.

Scholarship recipients are seated with their sponsors standing, from left: Randi Fowler and mother Terri Fowler, Kaylee Messer and mother Kelly Lanier, Katie Everett and father Dennis Everett, Michael Young and father Steve Young, Jack Craven and father Dr. Bryan Craven, Adrian Johnson Cruz and mother Dr. Irma Cruz-White. Not pictured are Seth Gilmore and father Darwin Gilmore, Cameron Williams and mother Kristie Mosley, Sawyer O’Bryan and mother Shanda O’Bryan.

Since 1993, AFC has awarded over $170,000 to students through Chipola’s AFC Scholarship Endowment. AFC members raise funds through concession sales at college sports events and with an annual silent auction.