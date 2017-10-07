Brock obit

Harry Thomas “Tommy” Brock, age 50, passed away October 2, 2017 in Washington County, Florida.

He was born February 26, 1967 in Chipley, Florida to the late Charles Edward Brock and Nora Wilson Brock.

Tommy Brock is survived by his wife, Sally Land Brock; his son, Randall Brock; his daughter, Loren Brock Bush and her husband, Branton Bush; stepdaughter, Lana Bush; one sister, Melissa Brock Whitson and her husband, Kent; two brothers, Joseph “Joey” Brock and his fiancée, Licole Hammack and Edward “Eddie” Brock and wife, Debbie; two granddaughters, Kadyn Bush and Annaliese Brock; and numerous nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Tommy was a 1985 graduate of Vernon High School and later served four years in the U.S. Army from which he was honorably discharged. He worked in construction and then worked with the Department of Corrections as sergeant of the canine unit for a number of years, earning accolades for his work. He was a member of the Washington County Bass Club and loved fishing, hunting, and the UF Gators. He was a hardworking, loving, and devoted husband, dad, brother, and friend who will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will take place Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Bonnet Pond Community Church, with visitation from noon until 2 p.m. and funeral service at 2 p.m., with Bro. Alan English and Pastor Mack Glover officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Vernon. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends can sign the online registry at www.brownfh.net.