Starting on October 1st, the Sunny Hills Library will have extended hours. The new hours provide citizens with 36 hours of access to the facility. The new hours are as follows:

Monday 9am-3pm

Tuesday 9am-6pm closed from 12-1pm

Wednesday 9am-6pm closed from 12-1pm

Thursday 9am-6pm closed from 12-1pm

Friday 9am-3pm