Florida Lottery sponsors Chipola Fall Festival

MARIANNA— The Florida Lottery Bright Futures program recently sponsored the Chipola College Fall Festival for the sixth straight year.

Lottery officials participated in the event to celebrate the Lottery’s 29-year history of supporting education in Florida. Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell met with several Bright Futures scholarship recipients. He presented a check representing the $9.8 million Chipola students have received in Bright Futures awards over the life of the program.

“Chipola recently won gold college status and they’re number one in the state,” Secretary Poppell said. “That is a signal accomplishment for any college and everybody in this area should be very proud of Chipola.”

Students were excused from classes during the annual event put on by the college’s Student Government Association. In addition to Outrageous Relay Races, students enjoyed music and free food. Several university recruiters were on hand to meet with potential students. The Lottery also provided free t-shirts and a drawing for premium door prizes.

Since Bright Futures was established in 1997, the Lottery has contributed more than $4.85 billion to send more than 725,000 students to college. To date, more than 6,800 Bright Futures scholarships have been awarded to Chipola students, totaling $9.8 million.