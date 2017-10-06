Walter Edward Duty, age 74 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He was born on May 9, 1943 to the late Harmon and Thelma (Keen) Duty in Highland park, MI.

Walter has been a resident of Chipley since 1961 coming from Kentucky. He served in the United States Army and he is a member of Shiloh Baptist Church of Chipley, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy (Wilson) Duty of Chipley, FL, two brothers, Harry Duty of Vernon, FL and Robert Duty of Vernon, FL, one sister, Betty Bromberg of Vernon, FL, one grandson, Justin Harvey of Vernon, FL

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Tim Patton officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel. Interment will be held at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

